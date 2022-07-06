By Gabriel Olawale

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reminisced his experience as a boxer, saying, the profession taught him what it means to be a champion.

The octogenarian preacher who shared his experience during July Thanksgiving Service said that the moment one become a champion, it marks the beginning of more work.

“I used to be a boxer, I don’t look like one now, but I used to be amateur, not professional and if there’s anything you learn from boxing, it is that, it takes a lot of preparation before you become champion because the champion is not going to allow you to take his crown easily.

“The moment you become a champion, then you discover you have just started work, because everybody now will want to take away your crown. So, the champion works harder than the challenger.

“You are going to reach the top my children and you are going to stay there, but you must keep on pressing on. So, those of you who are listening to me all over the world and you are not yet a child of God, you need salvation first. As soon as you are saved, you need water baptism and then, you can cry to God for the Holy Spirit. Combine that with diligence, I will soon see you at the top.”