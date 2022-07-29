Oladele Nihi, the Vice President of West Africa Pan-African Youth Union, PYU, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to with immediate effect “constitute a workable committee with members cutting across all deciding constraints of the country”.

Oladele, in a statement he signed Friday, also advised Nigerians to take precautions and adhere to security counsels in their areas following the heightened security challenges in the country.

The youth ambassador also urged politicians canvassing for votes ahead of the 2023 general elections to take into cognizance the current state of insecurity in the country, adding that “Nigeria needs to be saved before leadership can become a topic of debate”.

“We have identified population explosion, with corruption playing a supportive role as factors for insecurities, bad economy, and other growth redundant events currently affecting Nigeria.

“I, therefore, call on the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, under the leadership of her number one citizen, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, to with immediate effect constitute a workable committee with members cutting across all deciding constraints of the country; the youths, religious organisations, and notable stakeholders, to deliberate on possible and implementable diplomacies for these woes.

“Also, as a matter of necessity, Mr President should checkmate affected ministries/ agencies that have done little or nothing in the past to address these challenges.

“The Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Ministry of Education, and other sister agencies assisting these ministries to come up with workable plans to solving these threats against the existence and unity of our country, Nigeria,” he advised.

