By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Workers in the nation’s Power sector have threatened to shut electricity supply in the country should Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, declare a nationwide protest over the protracted industrial crises in the country’s educational sector.

Under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, the workers argued that the care free attitude attitude of the government whether in the states or national towards the continued closure of schools is a sorry state in the process of Nigeria’s development towards nationhood.

In a statement by its General Secretary, Joe Ajaero, NUEE said it “is deeply saddened and appalled by the impasse between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Unions in the Tertiary Academic Sector (Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and Research Institutes) which has avoidably lingered.

“This deadlock which has lasted for several months with the students staying at home; is undoubtedly exposing the students to all forms of negative vices inimical to nation building.

“NUEE therefore calls on the Federal Government to address all issues concerning non implementation of Agreements and others affecting Nigeria’s hallowed Tertiary Institutions.

“The nation that is committed to human capital development does not toy with the Education, training and manpower need of its Youth population.

“The laissez-faire attitude of the Government whether in the States or National towards the continued closure of schools is a sorry state in the process of our development towards nationhood.

“It is through education that this nation Nigeria could be pulled out of the current duldroms and be positioned towards Socio-economic and Technical development of the next millennium.

“The National Union of Electricity Employees therefore wishes to state that if after the Nigeria Labour Congress'(NLC) nationwide protest and the current impasse between Unions in the Tertiary Institutions and government is not conclusively addressed, we shall be forced to stay at home with our children.”

The statement added that “a stitch in time saves nine.”