By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Managing Director of Lagos State Ferry Services, LAGFERRY, Ladi Balogun, yesterday, urged residents to embrace water transportation, to ensure Lagos State benefits from the Blue Ocean Economy with a global asset base of over $24 trillion, generating at least $2.5 trillion each year.

The LAGFERRY boss said this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the agency in the last three years, in commemoration of its third anniversary.

Balogun said: “Sanwo-Olu’s administration has shown greater dedication and genuine commitment to ensuring viable alternatives to road transportation and decongest traffic through unprecedented massive investment in procurement of boats, construction and rehabilitation of terminals/jetties to open up new areas to water transportation; dredging of waterways, removal of wreckages along the coastline and investment in security and safety equipment, through the construction of Real-Time Control and Command Centres to safeguard the waterways and ensure quick emergency response.

“In the last three years of the administration, the agency has been able to record unprecedented milestones, having in its fleet a record number of 20 boats, ferried over 800,000 passengers in daily operations over 14 routes cutting across all divisions within the state.”