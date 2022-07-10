By Lazarus Muoka

Luke 14:16-23 says, “Then said he unto him, A certain man made a great supper, and bade many: 17 And sent his servant at supper time to say to them that were bidden, Come; for all things are now ready. 18 And they all with one consent began to make excuse.

The first said unto him, I have bought a piece of ground, and I must needs go and see it: I pray thee have me excused. 19 And another said, I have bought five yoke of oxen, and I go to prove them: I pray thee have me excused.

20 And another said, I have married a wife, and therefore I cannot come. 21 So that servant came, and shewed his lord these things. Then the master of the house being angry said to his servant, Go out quickly into the streets and lanes of the city, and bring in hither the poor, and the maimed, and the halt, and the blind. 22 And the servant said, Lord, it is done as thou hast commanded, and yet there is room. 23 And the lord said unto the servant, Go out into the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled”

God Almighty has shown in every facet of our life that He loves humanity which He created. He does not merely love us but He sees to it that we are cared for, defended and protected. Before our birth He was there for us, at our birth He was there and He is there since then till now, protecting, delivering, and blessing us. If that is the case everyone therefore is expected to reciprocate this sacrificial love which included among other things free salvation through the precious blood of Jesus Christ. (And this is love, that we walk after his commandments. This is the commandment, That, as ye have heard from the beginning, ye should walk in it. 2Jn 1: 6). By keeping to His commandment and framing our lives in accordance to His commandment, we demonstrate that the true love of God is in us and we are appreciative of His salvation. Salvation is a free gift from God to mankind. There should be no excuse for not being saved. This is because the grace of God to save is offered free of charge to all. The only duty required from anyone to be saved is to accept Christ as personal Saviour.

John 3:16-18 says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. 17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. 18 He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God”.

God evidenced His true love to humanity by delivering His only Son, very dearest to Him to die for our sin. And appointed our faith as the only condition required to access this gift. Before now we all were condemned and destined to everlasting punishment. But the emergence of this precious gift of salvation brought about redemption to humanity. So as many as receive this gift through faith shall be exonerated from the impending doom. Thereafter we can confirm this love and the resultant effect of the love. Nobody should neglect it or have excuse as to why he/she is not saved. If you have excuse, know that there is no time for such excuse anymore. No one should refuse to respond to the great calling being made by the Messiah himself, our Lord Jesus Christ.

Matthew 11:27-28 says, “All things are delivered unto me of my Father: and no man knoweth the Son, but the Father; neither knoweth any man the Father, save the Son, and he to whomsoever the Son will reveal him. 28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest”

All those who will miss this lovely call will have no excuse if they missed heaven and the opportunity to be saved. They will cry and regret their refusal to accept the grace of God. We all should take advantage of the presence of the grace of God and repent and accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and personal Saviour. We must understand that we are in the time of grace, when death has not occurred, a time when rapture is yet to take place, a time our salvation is valid and acceptable, and above all a time for us to be spiritually blessed. Now that you’re alive is the best time to take advantage of the free salvation being offered to all.

2 Corinthians 6:1-3 says, “We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain. 2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.) 3 Giving no offence in any thing, that the ministry be not blamed”

Beloved, there is a time that is accepted. This implies that there is a time that is not acceptable and that is after the rapture or death. We must understand that grace ceases to exist immediately we crossover to the other side of existence either through death or rapture after which the gate of mercy will be closed. Therefore, you must not toy with the privilege and grace available to be saved now. Remember everything you are looking for is available in God. So, give up running around and focus on God and your salvation so that you can get what you seek for. This is because pursuing the things of the world like the children of the world will pull you out from the love of God. It will be an aberration if after you have tasted the goodness of God to ignore the power that has sustained you hitherto.

Hebrew 6:9 says, “If they shall fall away, to renew them again unto repentance; seeing they crucify to themselves the Son of God afresh, and put him to an open shame”

The above verse referred to true children of God, who had once repented and granted salvation but afterward returned to worldliness and for that reason made themselves enemies of God, Apostle Paul states unambiguously that it will be impossible to bring them again to their godly state. Of course we all know that backslidden brethren are very difficult to be converted again because they lay claim to having Scriptural knowledge more than anyone. That is the more reason steadfastness should be the watch word of any believer that want to make heaven at last for there is no more time for excuses. Believers are expected to continually remain focus about seeking the Kingdom of God and His righteousness so that all the things that accompany salvation will seamlessly be added unto them.

Romans 13:11-12 says, “And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed. 12 The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armour of light”

If believers would know what the time is for them they would realize the need to persevere, awake out of the sleep of carnality, sloth, spiritual death and deadness. They should know it is time to apply vigour to the duties of their Christian life, for that eternal salvation which is the object of their Christian faith and hope is every day nearer to them than when they first entered the race to heaven. Considering that the time is perilous, they should be mindful of their calling and remain focus knowing very well they are nearer to heaven, nearer to their reward and the crown of glory than when they started.

Every step taken now draws them closer to eternal journey where they will remember their pain no more. They should know that daily they are approaching the Kingdom of light and in prospect of that state, they ought to lay aside every sin and live more and more in preparation for a world of light and glory. They must know that God is seeing all about them, thus must walk to please Him.

They should know that our present imperfect life full of afflictions, temptations and trials is almost at its expiration period ushering in the day of eternal blessing. Therefore it is important at this stage to live as candidates for eternal glory. That is the reason for this warning because there will be no time for excuses.