Plumptre

By Emmanuel Okogba

Ashleigh Plumptre is included in Nigeria’s starting XI for the crucial winer-takes-all quarter-final tie with Cameroon on Thursday in Casablanca, Morocco at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Plumptre has been out since the first group game against South Africa which the team lost 2-1, but has now recovered in time for the Cameroon clash.

The winner of the tie does not only advance to the semi-final of the competition, but also clinches one of the remaining two spots available to Africa for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

See Super Falcons starting XI against Cameroon below