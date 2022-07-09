.

**CAN kicks as Tinubu settles for Muslim running mate

**Tinubu ‘ll be fair to all irrespective of religion-Media aide, support group

By Clifford Ndujihe & Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has reiterated its resolve not to support the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 poll following indications that he will run with a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Sunday Vanguard gathered last night that party leaders will use the Sallah holidays to iron out the issue and come up with a position next week.

With time running out, sources told Sunday Vanguard that Tinubu might be stuck with Alhaji Kabiru Masari as his running mate following a court order restraining APC and Tinubu from substituting him.

A day to June 17 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for parties to submit the names of their presidential and vice presidential candidates, the APC submitted Masari’s name as a placeholder.

Tinubu has uptil July 15 to make the substitution.

Tinubu and Masari are Muslims.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday said that Tinubu had agreed to pick a Muslim vice-presidential candidate.

He made the comment during a gathering of no fewer than 100 clerics at the Kano State Government House as part of activities to mark Eidel Kabir.

“We have advised him to pick a Muslim deputy and he has agreed. A Muslim-Muslim ticket is a reality. It is not something new in Nigeria,” Ganduje said.

He asked the clerics to pray for Tinubu to emerge as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

CAN kicks

Reacting to the Muslim-Muslim ticket, Elder Biodun Sanyaolu, Assistant General Secretary, CAN, condemned the act, saying the move would not be supported by members.

On whether Tinubu has reached out to the association, Sanyaolu, “Not yet, CAN has made it’s position known that Muslim-Muslim ticket will not be supported even Christian-Christian ticket.

“It is not about Muslim-Muslim ticket or Christian-Christian ticket it is the mistrust existing in us for the last seven years which has been so terrible even with Nigeria inter-Religious Council, NIREC.

“All we are saying and want is the leader that will do well to everyone, irrespective of class, religion, sex, region, colour, among others.

“All we are craving for is a leader that will be fair to all Christians, Muslims and evan Traditionalists.Poverty doesn’t know religion.

“If there is a bomb blast it will kill whoever is on its way not minding religion. We want good leadership that will be fair to all and good governance in Nigeria.”

Speaking on whether the association will listen to APC when campaign starts, Sanyaolu said: “If he comes, we will welcome him and take a look at what they have for Nigerians and the public.”

No cause for alarm — Tunde Rahman

Also reacting to the the Muslim-Muslim ticket, Media Aide to Tinubu, Mr.Tunde Rahman, said: “Why don’t you wait for him (Tinubu) to announce his plans? What if he opts for Muslim-Christian ticket in the end?

“He is a God-fearing man and a detribalised Nigerian, he will be fair to all, there is no cause for the alarm.”

A group, under the umbrella of Ambassador of Christ, expressed the fear that If Nigeria is conquered by the Islamic extrmists or continue the way it is going, “even, those choice investments like schools, farms, hotels, estates, radio stations, among others that our Christian brothers have sold us to get money and build shall be taken away from them either forcefully or using kangaroo arm of government like EFFC, ICPC, and new ones that may emerge.

“As a natter of conscience, should not the Christian Governors unite the Christians in Nigeria to ensure at least power rotation between Christians and Muslims at the Federal Level?

“Should Christians allow the people of the other faith to dominate them in the armed forces?”