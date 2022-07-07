.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Traditional religious adherents in Osun state have disclosed their readiness to administer oath on its members and residents of the state as a means of curbing vote selling and buying during the July 16 governorship election.

In statement by the Chairman of Traditional Religion Worshippers Association (TRAWSO) Dr Oluseyi Atanda, he urged Christians and Muslims to rein in on their members to shun buying and selling of votes on the forthcoming election.

It reads partly, “We have instructed our members not to sell their votes or buy votes. Our beliefs and practice forbid mortgaging your conscience before performing your civic duties. Traditional religion promotes principles of equity, fairness and justice.

“We have control and means to ensure that our members comply with our directive not to sell or buy votes. If need be, we may go to the extent of administering oath on them to ensure total compliance. It would have been a historic feat, if such oath could be administered on all inhabitants of Osun to forestall this ugly trend rearing its head and spreading like wild fire.

“We urge leaders and adherents of Islam and Christianity to follow our noble example and impress it on their people not to sell or buy votes. They should also go the extra length to chastise their members selling and buying votes. So far, we have not seen a single traditionalist being held for selling or buying votes and that should be emulated by other religions”.

The group also disclosed that it has, and still offering propitiation to ensure a peaceful and credible election in the state.

“Because we own this land as the oldest religion, we have been praying for all those parties and candidates coming to us. They all belong to us and we have not given undue preference to anyone.

“We are working behind the curtain offering prayers, ritual propitiation and veneration to the Deities of our land for peace to reign during the poll and we believe Olodumare will grant our wish. The sky is gloomy but Ifa will take control.

“We also implore people of other faith to also pray for a peaceful poll in the state”, it added.