Veteran Nollywood actress and Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has said sex before marriage should be encouraged.



In a video posted on her Instagram page, the actress said the proponents of the no sex before marriage agenda are out of their minds.



Eucharia said if couples don’t indulge in sex before marriage, how do they know if their partner is good in bed?



She said, “What is this whole noise about no sex before marriage? How can someone, how can anyone say that someone should not indulge in sexual activities with someone who has already proposed?



“The proponent of this whole wicked agenda of no sex before marriage must be completely out of their minds. If they are not out of their minds, how can they recommend such a wicked thing?



“How do I get to know if my intended is good in bed?



She also stated that it’s difficult to abstain from sex with the one you’re attracted to.

Credit: Instagram| euchariaanunobi.