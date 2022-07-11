Superstar singer, Burna Boy released his 6th studio album to the delight of fans all over the world. He hosted a listening party in US where he performed songs off the 19- track album. The event featured music stars such as Cardi B’s baby daddy/ rapper, Offset, Jamaican rapper/deejay, Popcaan, Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr and other top American music acts as they all came to support the Afrobeats sensational artiste.

It was a special day for Offset as his long awaited wish of meeting Burna Boy finally came to pass. He stirred reactions on social media weeks ago after leaving a request in Burna Boy’s Instagram comment section; calling on Burna to check his DM.

It surprised a lot of fans that Offset tried to get Burna’s attention and probably yearning for a collaboration. This shows why the superstar singer is a hot-cake and admired greatly by other superstars.

The African Giant serenaded fans on the night as Offset, Popcaan and otner acts sang along with Burna Boy as he performed the international hit single, Last Last.

