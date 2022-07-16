Award-winning singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido alongside some bigwigs in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have started jubilating results from the Osun governorship election trickle in.

A video presently making the rounds on social media shows him hugging his uncle (Sen. Ademola Adeleke) who is the PDP’s governorship candidate.

In the same footage, he was also seen prostrating to some of the PDP big wigs who came into the state to support Adeleke’s candidacy.

Among the PDP chieftains include, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki among others.

Recall Voting in Osun governorship election has ended. The results are coming in and it is looking like a two-horse race between PDP’s Senator Ademola Adeleke and the incumbent, Adegboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, results are expected from 3,763 polling units; 332 ward collation centres, 30 LG collation centres, and to be collated at a State Collation Centre where the final declaration of results will be made.