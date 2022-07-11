Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi (Middle) handing over keys of the completed Faculty of Law building to the Dean of Faculty of Law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, Prof Florence Obi has given assurance that her administration will strive to complete the abandoned projects in the institution.

Prof. Obi gave the assurance on Monday in Calabar when she led the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Gen. Martin Luther-Agwai, and other council members for an inspection tour of on ongoing projects in the institution.

She said that with the commitment and support of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), a majority of the abandoned projects will be completed during her administration.

She said : “When I took over as the VC, I promised that we were not going to be in a hurry to start new projects; but that we were going to be very anxious to complete the abandoned projects.

“As you can see, the Law Faculty building is a classical example, it was abandoned 10 years ago and today we have completed the project under my administration.

“As soon as school resume, Law students are expected to move into this new facility with modern classrooms, beautiful office spaces for lecturers and non academic staff, good water system and a recreational space.

“More so, under my administration, we have built many new pavilions with classroom infrastructure that are up standing.

“We hope that with the support of TETFUND, we will be able to gradually complete all abandoned projects that we inherited,” she assured.

The VC thereafter, handed over the complete keys of the Faculty of Law building to the Dean of the faculty, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, to enable them move in and occupy the building.

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor, Gen. Lurther-Agwai, said that some of the abandoned projects in the university have become an eyesore.

According to him, one year down the line of the new administration in UNICAL, there have been tremendous improvement in infrastructural development in the institution.

He said that the university was committed to working together with the Ministry of Education, TETFUND and the contractors in ensuring timely completion of the projects.

“We want to make sure that UNICAL becomes the first choice for parents to send their wards and children to,” he said.

Other projects inspected were the completed old audit building, hall 2 annex, department of mass communication, engineering workshop, hostel accommodation, faculty of medicine, faculty of education among others.