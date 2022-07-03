By Chinedu Adonu

A yet to be identified vandal suspect has been electrocuted in the early hours of Sunday, 3rd July, 2022, while vandalising Umuezerimpi 500KVA Distribution Substation, property of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, located at Umuatuegwu Okija, Anambra State.

This development was made known by the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, in Enugu, today.

According to Ezeh, the deceased was not operating alone, as other members of his gang took to their heels immediately he was electrocuted, leaving behind his lifeless body and their tools at the scene of the incident.

Ezeh confirmed that a formal report on this development has been lodged at the Okija Police Division, for detailed investigation. The tools used by the elecrocuted vandal and his fleeing colleagues were also recovered and his corpse deposited at the Okija General Hospital Mortuary.

This is coming just few days after EEDC issued a report on four suspected vandals who were apprehended in its network for attacking its electrical installations.

“Just imagine how this young man has cut his life short over nothing”, Ezeh said.

“It is hoped that this will serve as a deterrent to others engaging in this dastardly act”

He went on to call on members of the public to be vigilant and on the lookout as it appears that vandals are on rampage, attacking EEDC installations and inconveniencing it’s customers.

“Let’s all join hands and ensure these very few people in our society that are bent on making life miserable for all of us are stopped”, Ezeh appealed.