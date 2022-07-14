Bitget, a leading global digital asset trading platform says with zero trading knowledge, crypto enthusiasts can start earning in One-Click.

According to the firms, crypto trading is not easy as it comes with high levels of volatility and risks. It noted it could be a big blocker for novice traders to enter in the market and buy in at low prices stressing there are too many terms to deal with, too many trading strategies, and thin brackets to leverage the opportunities.

Commenting, Managing Director, Bitget, Grace Chen, said: ‘’ In the current bear market, it’s common for new crypto traders to get anxious in the worries about where their portfolio might go. Bitget, the global derivatives exchange has fixed up a traditional trading practice with a modern outlook to solving the everlasting anxiety of “How do I manage my crypto portfolio?” with a simple one-click solution – Copy trading.’’

Explaining copy-trading and how to get started, Chen explained, ‘’In the financial markets, copy-trading is used to automatically copy positions that are open and managed by experts and professional traders. The same concept applies to cryptocurrency markets where a user automates its trades on various assets replicating the strategies and trading patterns of the underlying portfolio of the expert.

‘’Bitget as the world’s largest digital copy trading platform has made contract trading seamless for its users. With over 12,000 professional traders and 400K followers, traders and followers have made a total income of $100M and $120M, respectively.

‘’Catering to novice and pro-traders at the same time, Bitget provides a user-friendly design, with extreme transparency, and a ‘win-win’ trading environment for traders and followers.

‘’Bitget’s One-Click Copy Trade is open to all Bitget users. Registering as a copy trader has provided multiple revenue streams for passive income opportunities for its community members in commissions and dividends.’’

She continued: ‘’Bitget’s traders receive 8% in dividend profits from their followers. With more than 8000 Daily Active Users for contract trading, Bitget boasts of a huge exposure towards opportunities for all types of investors.

‘’Most importantly, make sure that you don’t just copy other traders blindly. Before investing, take your time searching/ looking at how traders are rated as well as their trading performance. Bitget’s One-Click Copy Trade offers a rating system that will help you make informed decisions.

‘’Copy-trading truly is an innovative concept that can help traders in gaining profit, but there are still things that you need to be careful of. For more detailed guidelines and investment tips around how to get started with copy trading on Bitget, visit