Michael Ede

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Uplift11 Sports, founded by the renowned British-Nigerian football agent, Michael Ede has been identified as an agency to help new and inexperienced athletes find the right path to actualize their dreams.

The UK based company is said to have also turned into a number one talent incubator and the fastest-growing sports management agency.

In a text titled “Multipotentiality Redefined: A tale of an Entrepreneur” Ede was quoted as stating that Africa’s not lacking resources or talents but lacked strategic leadership which the Uplift11 Sports is out to provide.

“The world is rapidly evolving. Introducing state-of-the-art solutions that make lives full of convenience and ease, this era of innovation is leading to a significant shift across almost all facets of life. While this is something to be joyous about, there is one thing that even modernisation and innovation have failed to change: Mindsets.

“Even in this modern age, people worldwide still believe in the once-popular phrase, ‘jack of all trades, master of none.’ Leonardo da Vinci, Eleanor Roosevelt, Benjamin Franklin, and Aristotle are globally known personalities whose success stories have traveled through generations.

“These are just a few examples of successful multipotentialities who have made significant contributions to a variety of different fields in the world. Unfortunately, despite having countless examples of individuals with diverse portfolios and multiple successful careers, people have turned a blind eye toward people who aim for multiple careers.

“This is where Michael Ede, the man who dared to dream, comes into the picture. Serial entrepreneur, football agent, philanthropist, blogger, investor, and mentor. Michael Ede is determined to change these worn-out mindsets with his tales of success. Saying that he is on his way to redefining multipotentiality will not be an exaggeration because he is doing it.

“Michael Ede is one of those individuals who are not ashamed of dreaming and pay no heed to what the world thinks about them. He is truly a man with a ‘champion’s mindset.’ The 47-year-old British-Nigerian was born to dream and turn them into a reality.

“Even as a child, he dreamt of becoming a renowned athlete. He had the passion, courage, and determination; almost everything needed to turn his dream into a reality. Unfortunately, the odds were not in his favor, and he was unable to do so. Like all other people in the world with unfulfilled dreams, Michael was supposed to let go and move on, but he did not.

“This is exactly what sets Michael apart from the rest. Instead of giving up, he thought of alternate ways to live his dream. Today, he is a renowned football agent who has worked with some of the most notable footballers in the world; Charlevy Mabiala Tonći Kukoč, Lugiani Gallardo, Lewis Horner, and Emanuele Ferraro, to name a few.

“It did not stop here; Michael Ede, a FA licensed players intermediary, founded the United Kingdom’s fastest-growing sports management agency, Uplift11 Sports. He was not able to establish a career as an athlete. What people may label as a failure; he is using that as an opportunity to help all those struggling to pursue an athletic career. Through his agency, he is helping all new and inexperienced athletes to find the right path toward their dream.

“While Michael is not focusing on aspiring athletes of a specific nationality, he is opening doors for those previously neglected. Many media platforms have referred to Uplift11 Sports as Africa’s biggest route to global sports reckoning.

“He has famously stated, “what Africa lacks was not resources or talent but the lack of strategic leadership… this strategic leadership is exactly what Uplift11 Sports, and its management will provide.” He knows that to add value to the world of athletics and to help aspiring individuals, he needs to develop skills and always be open to learning. His passion and dedication to this cause and attachment to his firm, Uplift11 Sports, encouraged him to complete his football agent and scouting course.

“Michael Ede’s love for sports is on another level, indeed. But his determination to succeed in every possible way pushes him to expand his portfolio as much as possible. Besides being a well-known football agent, he is also the founder, CEO, and managing director of Maigmike Consulting. Michael set up a business consultancy firm in 2013. With an MBA from the Manchester Metropolitan University Business School (MMUBS) and a passion for being ‘his own boss,’ Michael was ready to take things to the next level.

“He works tirelessly to design modern-day solutions for all businesses and puts his exemplary entrepreneurial approach to good use to benefit all others in the corporate sector. It was after successfully stabilising Maigmike Consulting that he laid the foundation of Uplift11 Sports, and today even this company has turned into the country’s number one talent incubator.

“Besides running two successful businesses, serving as an inspiration for entrepreneurs, and adding value to the lives of aspiring athletes as a football agent, Michael Ede is also into the blogging world. He has more than a million followers on Instagram with noticeable popularity on other social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Adding to his diverse portfolio is his position as the Director of Training and Development for Brighter Connect. Jack of all trades, master of none? Think again.”