The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has declared his intention to stimulate small and medium scale enterprises in order to enhance economic growth and stability in the State.

Pastor Eno stated this at the Akwa Ibom Investment Summit 2022 organised by Akwa Ibom Business Community (AIBC) held in Uyo, the state capital.

He noted that it is his cardinal goal to rejig the local economy and create jobs for the youths whom he said are strong and capable, adding that to effectively manage security, the youths must have job opportunities that would meaningfully engage their minds and attention.

The governorship hopeful, who is a successful entrepreneur noted that Akwa Ibom State is an emerging and vibrant commercial centre in Nigeria with abundant human and material resources, adding that the State has enormous potentials that can engender sustainable growth and development if well harnessed.

According to him, “the State is home to a large number of youths. Revenue from petroleum has been the mainstay of the Akwa Ibom State economy as it is one of the major producers of crude oil and gas in the country. It is known for its rich natural resources in agriculture, mineral resources, arable land mass and forestry.

“With a vast array of diverse water bodies with innumerable aquatic resources as well as robust mangrove and swamp forest resources suitable for large scale agricultural ventures, the state could undoubtedly be said to be an extremely resource-rich state.”

He noted with delight, that the state has been blessed with visionary and pragmatic leaders, stressing that the numerous achievements of the Governor Udom Emmanuel led administration have shown, in practical terms, that development is possible.

Pastor Eno who is a seasoned entrepreneur with bold imprint in the hospitality industry, maintained that sustainable economic growth and development in the state hinges greatly on deepening the laudable actions, efforts and strategies of past administrations.

He commended the organizers of the summit for the initiative, and expressed hope that the outcome of the summit will visibly impact the economy of the State.

Earlier, the Chairman on the occasion, Prof. Akpan Ekpo who also applauded AIBC for the organising the summit which he described as timely, stated that the Nigerian nation is going through enormous socioeconomic and political challenges.

He noted that some of the challenges are domestically induced while others are due to external shocks such as the covid-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war, maintaining that almost all relevant economic indicators like unemployment, inflation, poverty reduction, provision of basic necessities of life, security and others are moving in the wrong direction.

While emphasising on the role of government or the public sector in the development process, he noted that for accelerated growth and development, the public sector must be dominant in any mix to a point where the private sector takes over.

He advised that to change the current slide, men of vision, integrity, can-do spirit and genuine love for the people should be voted in at all levels.

High point of the event was the official unveiling of a business support scheme, the Umo Eno business support programme, co-pioneered by Prof Chris Ekpenyong and Sen Aloysius Etok.

The entrepreneur PDP Candidate donated N5 million for the scheme.