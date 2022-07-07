.

New Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Umana, has promised to deliver on the mandate of his new office to justify the trust President Muhammadu Buhari has placed in him and to meet the yearnings of the people of the Niger Delta for development.

Umana, yesterday, spoke during a brief meeting with staff of the ministry, after his inauguration earlier in the day by President Buhari.

Addressing workers in the ministry, who had assembled to receive him, Umana said: “We can make a difference, though time is short. Together we can create the necessary impact and make the difference for the people of Nigeria and the Niger Delta. Join me in making that difference.”

He told the ministry workers that what counts for him in the workplace was outcome.

“We will be driven by results. Performance, for me, will be measured in terms of output and results. We will make the President and Nigerians proud. I look forward to working with you to achieve results.”

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Funsho Adebiyi, who had led directors and senior staff of the ministry to receive the minister, told Umana that he was coming to meet the best in work ethics from a team of loyal and dedicated staff that would give him all the support needed to succeed.