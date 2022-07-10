Danes are known for love of bicycles. So when a call went out for people to donate bicycles for the children of refugees from war-torn Ukraine, many showed up.

Even repairers are in the mix, putting faulty ones in good condition.

BBC did a short documentary of refugee children riding with smiles.

At least 12 million people are thought to have fled their homes since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Around 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have found their way to Denmark, where a nationwide scheme is offering a unique, two-wheeled welcome. Watch the video HERE (BBC)

