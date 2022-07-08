.

By Theodore Opara

The new president of United Allied Spare Parts Dealers Association, UASPDA, Deacon Simon Uzoetue, has reiterated his association’s commitment to reform, restructure and reposition their ultra-modern machine parts market at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos, ahead of a foreseen market boom coming from the rising global demand for motorcycles and three-wheeler spare parts which experts predicted will hit USD 15 billion by the end of 2022.

Briefing newsmen in his office, Friday Uzoetue, who is the first democratically elected president of UASPDA, explained this vision as their main reason for floating the UASPDA Reformation Party which is the platform that produced him as president. He emerged victorious at a peaceful free and fair election conducted May 26 and 31, 2022 by a team of dedicated intellectuals who made up the Independent UASPDA Electoral Committee, IUEC.

Other successful candidates in the election include Arinze Enyibuaku, vice-president; Uzochukwu Mmaduike, general-secretary; Francis Nnabuchi, assistant secretary; Louis Egbunike, financial secretary; Chibuzor Egbuna, treasurer; Chinedu Nwosu, provost; Michael Okeagu, PRO; Blessing Nzewi, welfare officer and financial secretary, Ifeanyi Okechukwu.

In his inaugaral speech after the election, Deacon Uzoetue also acknowledged the need to bring reforms in the market was long overdue. He said: “Yes, because every human effort made in past years to have this election proved abortive until God’s time. I must also thank those that the Lord used to realise this dream, most especially the IUEC, URP, and ULM.”

Throwing more light on the anticipated boom in the industry, the general secretary Uzochukwu Mmaduike, explained that “this market and UASPDA as a union is the bedrock and reference point for all grassroots transportation and industrialisation both in Nigeria and Africa. So we can’t afford to fail.

China was the highest user of conventional motorbikes and three-wheelers, but Nigeria is taking over because China is shifting to electric motor models. Therefore, when experts predict a global market boom of more than USD 15 billion, Nigeria and UASPDA in particular, will account for at least 36 per cent of it.”

Asked why he is comparing Nigeria with China since the population is not the same, Uzochukwu said: “China has very good road networks, but their problem is large population, while all the roads in Nigeria are bad, leading to traffic jams and multiple road accidents. If you join this to massive unemployment, you discover that over 150 million Nigerians are permanently attached to okada and keke as riders or passengers on daily basis. This E-commerce business going on now has also increased the use of motorcycles, and our union is here to guarantee everyone’s safety and survival.”

UASPDA is the central body of more than 3,000 traders who specialise in spare parts for motorcycles, three wheelers, generating sets, Lister engines, marine boat engines, industrial and agricultural machines among others.