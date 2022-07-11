By Joseph Erunke

THE Director of Universal Basic Education Board, UBEB, in the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Hassan Suleiman, who was among the seven persons released by Abuja-Kaduna bound train attackers, has relived his harrowing experience in the den of his captors.

In an audio message he released on WhatsApp, the FCT UBEC boss said it was hell being in the terrorists’ den for three months, saying he would not ever wish his enemy such fate.

He explained that the unfortunate incident occurred while on his way to Kaduna on March 28, to attend education programme, which he said was organised by FCT UBEB.

Suleiman who thanked God that he did not sustain any injury during the attack, however, regretted that some lives were lost while some sustained injuries.

He, however, appreciated people of the FCT, especially members of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary, ANCOPPS, as well as other well wishers.

His words: “Good morning, my brothers and sisters in FCT ANCOPPS, and other well wishers.

“This is Dr Hassan Sule, I just want to extend my warm appreciation over prayers that led to our release by terrorists on Saturday.”