By Emmanuel Okogba

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Brazilian forward, Richarlison for Everton for a fee of £60m.

Richarlison completed a medical in Brazil and is expected to fly to London next week to join up with his new teammates ahead of preparations for the new season.

Tottenham offered £40m in writing at 4pm on Wednesday and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright initially went away, believing the offer was insufficient.

Spurs will pay an initial £50m with a further £10m in add-ons.

Although Everton were not happy with the overall £60m package, they had to accept that fee for the June 30 deadline to ensure Frank Lampard has wriggle room in the transfer market.

Richarlison, 25, played a crucial role in Everton’s escape from relegation last season and has always been clear about wanting to play Champions League football.

Tottenham finished fourth and will return to Champions League for the first time since their final loss to Liverpool in 2019.