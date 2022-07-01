.

By Esther Onyegbula

Nigeria’s finest artist, Tito Da.fire has been nominated and inducted by the world-renowned Recording Academy, owners of the prestigious Grammy Award as a voting member of the culturally rich and diverse class of select music connoisseurs for the class of 2022.

The honour did not just fall on the laps of the Abibeji crooner whose body of works was subjected to vigorous top-notch international screening for eight months by a college of judges saddled with the responsibility of inducting new voting members for the Recording Academy.

This noble and enviable feat is another mark of professional dexterity and international acceptance of Tito Da.fire’s unparalleled passion, growth and command for music; composition, arrangement and delivery; attributes attested to by his creative and talented peers.

As a voting member of the Recording Academy, no doubt, he would be taking his vast wealth of experience and understanding of the meticulous craft of music, alongside his leadership skills as a recording artist of repute to bear as a worthy member of the select class of 2022.

To say that Tito Da.fire has paid his dues to arrive at this stage is merely stating the obvious, it is time for the global music body to have firsthand knowledge of what sets him poles apart from his peers.