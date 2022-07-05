By Miftaudeen Raji

Millions of people across the world, in one way or the other, have a friend or family member with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia condition they are taking care of.



What is dementia?

Dementia is used to describe a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities severely enough to interfere with one’s daily life. Dementia generally involves memory loss, which could have various causes.

In this light, caring for a person with dementia is actually not one person’s job, but the collection role of many people who share tasks and responsibilities.

Here are a few tips to consider:

Try to keep a routine, such as bathing, dressing, and eating at the same time each day.

Plan activities that the person enjoys and try to do them at the same time each day.

Consider a system or reminders for helping those who must take medications regularly.

Support the person in writing down to-do lists, appointments, and events in a notebook or calendar.

Be gentle and respectful. Tell the person what you are going to do, step by step while you help them bathe or get dressed.

Prepare meals in a consistent, familiar place and give the person enough time to eat.

When dressing or bathing, allow the person to do as much as possible.

Get loose-fitting, comfortable, easy-to-use clothing, such as clothes with elastic waistbands, fabric fasteners, or large zipper pulls instead of shoelaces, buttons, or buckles.

Make use of sturdy shower chairs to support a person who is unsteady and to prevent falls. You can buy shower chairs at drug stores and medical supply stores.