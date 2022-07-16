The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has departed Osun State for Abuja, where he met with speakers of his party’s extraction.

Tinubu reportedly left Osun State amidst the collation of the results from the ongoing governorship election in the state.

At the meeting with the speakers, Tinubu promised the lawmakers active roles in his campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speakers at the meeting which held in Abuja include Mudashiru Obasa of Lagos, Olakunke Oluomo of Ogun, Idris Garba of Jigawa, Kennedy Ibeh of Imo, Eteng Williams of Cross River, Funminiyi Afuye of Ekiti, and Oleyelogun Bamidele of Ondo.

Others are Abdulkarim Lawan of Borno, Abdullahi Bawa Wuse of Niger, Ahmed Lawan Mirwa of Yobe, Musa Maigari of Katsina, and Siddi Buba, deputy speaker of Gombe.

Tinubu commended the Speakers for the earlier roles they played ahead of his emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the party.

He also used the opportunity to explain why he chose Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, to be his running mate.

The APC Speakers had visited Tinubu to congratulate him on his victory at the party’s recent special convention where he was elected candidate. They also pledged to support him ahead of the general elections.