By Godfrey Bivbere

Tin-can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, weekend, announced that the Command recorded a 73 per cent Year-on-Year, YoY, increase in the volume of export cargo through the port in the first half of the year, H1’22.

The Command collected a total of N274.3 billion during the period.

Disclosing this in Lagos, Customs Area Controller, CAC of the Command, Olakunle Oloyede, said the 73 per cent in export amounts to138, 246.50 metric tons compared to 100,500 metric tons recorded in the same period in 2021.

Oloyede put the Free-On-Board, FOB, value of the export in H1’22 at N100.4 billion, representing an increase of 60 per cent compared to N66.3 billion recorded in the fiscal year 2021.

He stated: “Tin-can Island Command has so far experienced an increase in export activities for the first half of the fiscal year 2022.

“The Command recorded an outward throughput in export cargo of 138,246.50 metric tons representing an increase by 73 per cent from 100,500 metric tons recorded in 2021, with an F.O.B value of N100.4 billion.”

He also disclosed that the Command collected a total of N274.3 billion in revenue during the period, a 27.5 per cent increase from last year’s collection of N229.3 billion within the period under review.