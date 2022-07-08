China’s Tiangong Space Station will in no distance time, launch Talk with Taikonauts for Nigerians to questions to the three Chinese taikonauts on spacecraft.

This was made known in an invitation letter from China’s Tiangong Space Station sent to Vanguard.

Acceding to the letter:

“China’s Shenzhou 14 manned spacecraft was launched on June 5, 2022. The three taikonauts, Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe, will spend half a year in space on the Tiangong space station.

“Dear youth friends of Nigeria, what questions do you have about the Chinese taikonauts’ space exploration? From now on, the Tiangong Space Station will launch the “Talk with Taikonauts” question collection activity, inviting Nigerian youth to ask questions to the three Chinese taikonauts, and the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria will relay your questions to them. About a month later, the three taikonauts will answer the selected questions online. We look forward to your participation!

“Please send your questions, personal information and contact information to [email protected] by email before July 13, 2022. The subject of the email is “Tiangong Q&A”. You are encouraged to record videos or take photos when asking questions, which will be selected and played in the promotional video of the event.”