MultiVersus, the Smash Bros. style platform fighter which featured Warner Bros. characters, goes into open beta on July 26th at 9 a.m. PDT with an early access period scheduled to come before it on July 19th.

This report reveals some details on what to expect, including how to get early access.

The open beta begins for everyone on July 26 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST, and will be available across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam).

Early access to the open beta starts on July 19 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST. If you played the earlier closed alpha, you’ll automatically get a code via email for early access. You’ll also be able to get in with Twitch Drops. Watch any participating streamer for 60 minutes and you’ll get a code for early access. You can get further details on the official site(opens in new tab).

While this release does carry that ‘beta’ tag, you can effectively consider this a soft launch for the game. All progress and unlocks you earn in the open beta will “carry forward through the life of the game,” as the devs explain in an official FAQ(opens in new tab).

The Characters:

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry); The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog. Please note, Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Jake the Dog, and Taz will be immediately available to play when the Open Beta begins. All other characters can be unlocked through gameplay.

Maps: The Batcave (DC), Tree Fort & Tree Fort 1 vs. 1 (Adventure Time), Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo), Trophy’s E.D.G.E., Trophy’s E.D.G.E. 2, Classic 3 Platform, and Training Room.

Modes: 2 vs. 2 team-based cooperative mode, 1 vs. 1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, 1-4 player local matches, co-op vs. A.I. matches, custom online lobbies, The Lab (practice mode), and tutorials – all offering different ways to play and experience the game.