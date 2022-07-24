By AYO ONIKOYI and SYLVESTER KWENTUA

When Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable rose to fame on the back of the single ‘Zazuu Zeh’ with the help of Olamide and Poco Lee, the music streets welcomed him with open arms.

But rather than his talent, it was his swashbuckling, ghetto-like attitudes that won the hearts of many, many who desired a break from the norm. The street needed something different and they got it in the form of Portable that has proven to be more of a loose canon.



It was a case of Murphy’s Law which says, ‘Anything that can go wrong will go wrong’. Everyone who came in contact with him seemed to love his wild streak and deep ghetto tendencies, ignoring the fact that he may be a drug-induced specimen of a character.



Several months into his successful debut in the music industry, rather than becoming more famous musically, Portable became more notorious, due to his never-ending controversies. He developed a natural affinity for trouble. Just as his fame grew, his ego and recklessness grew in a bigger quantum.



His first set of victims were the very people who brought him to limelight, Poco Lee and Kogbagidi.



According to a lot of music fans, Zazuu became a hit because of the presence of Olamide and Poco Lee. Many were bewildered when Portable accused Poco Lee of theft. According to Portable, he was in a show with Wizkid and Wizkid sprayed him some money while performing. At the end of the show, Portable claimed that Poco Lee shortchanged him and gave him far less than what Wizkid sprayed on him.



After calling out Poco Lee, his promoter, Kogbagidi, took to Instagram to express his anger over Portable’s move. It was a mistake from the promoter as Portable descended on calling him all sorts of names.



After the white-washing of his benefactors, the Zazuu singer took to town, like a raging bull knocking everyone and everything in his path. He celebrated weed smoking on his Instagram page with no sense of caution just as he caused uproar everywhere he went.



Curiously, rather than his excesses bringing him down, his fame grew bigger as he attracted all sorts of promotions from both home and abroad, touring different countries of the world. When billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana launched his Odogwu Bitters, he found the Zazuu singer appealing enough to be one of its brand ambassadors.



Even the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, found him appealing enough to employ him for political campaigns in the Osun governorship election. They felt he could stand shoulder to shoulder with Davido who was on the campaign train of his uncle and the eventual winner of the election, Ademola Adeleke. Portable threw caution to the wind, disrespecting his senior colleague with caustic remarks.



However, the business between APC and Portable didn’t end well as he claimed the party’s campaign group was owing him money. He was severely dragged on social media for his support for APC but the real trouble was yet to come his way.



In his usual recklessness and to-hell-with-whoever disposition, he divulged in a viral video that he founded the notorious ‘One Million Boys’ terror group terrorising some areas in Lagos. It was a declaration that landed him in trouble with the police. His claim which was dispelled by his management got the attention of the Inspector General of Police who ordered a probe into the matter.



After being a guest of the Police, it appears he wasn’t ready to back down as he boasted in a video that he is not scared of the police. However, his management has issued a statement that he didn’t mean ‘One Million Boy’ but ‘One Million Fans’.



One Twitter user had said the singer needed help instead of the hype around him. Another user, who was clearly disgusted by the link to ‘One Million Boys’ has called on Obi Cubana to severe ties with the singer as his image may adversely affect the ‘Odogwu Bitters’’ brand.