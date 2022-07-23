That Chieftaincy title on a Fulani terrorist!

By Ogalah Ibrahim

THE crowning of Ado Alero, the terrorist kingpin as Sarkin Fulani (Chief of Fulani) Yandoton has generated wide criticisms from far and near.



But the question begging for answer is: Who is Ado Alero and why did Alhaji Garba Aliyu Marafa, Emir of Yandoton Daji choose to bestow on a criminal honourable tittle?



Ado Alero 47, hails from Yankuzo village in Tsafe Local Government Area, Zamfara State and he is the gang leader of a group of terrorists hibernating in Tsafe and Gusau LGA of Zamfara as well as Faskari and Kankara LGA in Katsina State.



The terrorists’ kingpin has been fingered countless times for culpable homicide, acts of terrorism in Katsina and beyond.



For reference purpose, a rundown on the havoc Ado Alero and his foot soldiers have caused in the northwest, particularly in Zamfara and Katsina State and the failure of Government to arrest the situation may help in appraising the position of the Emir.



In Katsina particularly, since June 2020, Alero has been wanted by the police for the killing of over 100 persons in Kadisau village, Faskari LGA of the state.



Alero and his foot soldiers numbering over 200 invaded Kadisau village riding on motorbikes on that fateful day, throwing the community and the entire state into pandemonium. Consequently, the Police Command, declared a N5 million reward to whoever would find him, dead or alive.



Similarly, in Zamfara State,

He was fingered in the killing of the son of the Zamfara State commissioner for security and home affairs, Mamman Tsafe.



Alero and his team of bandits, among others have continually unleashed terror on locals in the state while government seem to be at a loss on what to do to arrest the embarrassing situation.



Looking at the seemingly helpless situation and the rising spate of attacks, the Zamfara Governor, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, in the bid to end the menace, asked citizens to acquire arms to defend themselves.



Many applauded that but there was also condemnation.

Having failed to get support from the military, the Emire, we gathered tinkered conferment of the tittle on the terrorist to placate him and his followers so that they could stop attacking his people.



Speaking on the development, the spokesperson of the Yandoton Emirate, Lawal Magaji, was quoted to have said: “He (Alero) has been trying to stop activities within the emirate and we have seen positive changes.



“The conferment of the title of Sarkin Fulani on Ado Alero will give him more power to control the entire Fulani people within the emirate.



“It will also enable him to checkmate the activities of the recalcitrant terrorists, and take action against them.



Magaji was said to have appealed to the entire people of the state to see the decision as the best option to address the issue of terrorism in the state while noting that “Ado Alero is now fighting the terrorists who refused to surrender.”



He further explained that with this development, the people of the emirate could now go to their farms without fear of terrorists’ attacks.



However, the reportedly well attended coronation could not see the light of the day due to wide criticisms from different quarters, leading to the suspension of the emir by the state government.



Among those who reportedly attended the coronation were top government functionaries among other dignitaries. They included: a representative of the Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, the Sole Administrator of Tsafe local government Council, Alhaji Aminu Mudi and the district heads of Tsafe and Yandoto Emirate Councils of Zamfara, State Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Mohammed Ibrahim Tsafe, among others.



Following the public outcry, the State Government had with immediate effect suspended the Emir, appointing his younger brother, the district head of Mahe Marafa in charge of the emirate pending the resolution of the issue.



However, the Secretary of the Emirate Council, Mallam Bello Yusuf was reported to have said that efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue. He noted that the Emirate was pushing this to happen in the interest of peace and reconciliation among the residents of the area.

While some residents believed the terrorist could restore the desired peace needed in the state, some are opposed to the decision.