By Biodun Busari

Tetsuya Yamagami has been identified, arrested and detained as the killer of Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest serving Prime Minister.

Yamagami, the 41-year-old killer is a former military who had served in the maritime self-defence force, the country’s equivalent of the navy – for three years around 2005.

The killer said he attacked the former Japanese premier because he was dissatisfied with him.

Yamagami has been detained at Nara Nishi Police Station, near the site of gunshots in Nara region, western Japan on Friday.

According to reports, Yamagami is believed to be a resident of Nara and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting at Abe.

His gun was also confiscated by the police which was later revealed to be locally made. He will be arraigned on the suspicion of an attempted murder.

The suspect shot two times and media reports said that Abe was hit in the chest. He was standing behind the politician – about 10 feet away – when he shot him.

According to the Japanese Nippon Hoso Kyokai (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) NHK, the shooter did not run away. Reportedly, he targeted Shinzo Abe with the intention of killing him.

An eyewitness told NHK that the shooter did not attempt to flee from the scene. Instead, he put this gun on the ground and stayed put as security personnel apprehended him.