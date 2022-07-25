.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Barely 24 hours after a video was released showing how the remaining kidnapped train passengers were being flogged and dehumanised by the terrorists, report on Monday afternoon indicated that 3 more kidnapped train passengers were released.

According to a BBC Hausa report, a relative of one of the kidnapped victims released on Monday, told the BBC that those released included 2 men and a lady.

While disclosing the news to the BBC, the relative said the released victims were on the way to a health facility for medical examination .

As of time of this report,there was no detailed explanation on the condition met before the additional 3 victims were released.