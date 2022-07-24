By Ogalah Ibrahim

A gang of suspected terrorists, in two separate attacks killed a farmer and bus driver in Jibia and Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to reports, the farmer identified as Ibrahim Shehu was working on his farmland at Kore Village, Bakiya ward under Batagarawa LGA when the assailants attacked and killed him before taking away his Hajoue motorcycle with them.

One of the locals from the area, Marwan Zayanna who spoke to Vanguard said: “the marauding bandits came out in large number seeking for whom to kidnap when they found Ibrahim on his farm. Two among the assailants approached him while the others kept watch in case of a reprisal. Then one thing led to another. They shot him and took away his Hajoue motorcycle.”

Barely an hour after they killed Ibrahim on his farm at Kore village, the terrorists attacked a commercial coastal bus belonging to Katsina State Transport Authority (KSTA) and killed it’s driver identified as Nasir Yushau.

The incident which occurred between 12:00 noon to 1pm on the weekly Jibia market day involved a state government-owned commercial coaster bus with registration number KT 14D-58 KT.

The KSTA Coastal Bus with full load of passengers was heading to Katsina from Jibia when the hoodlums attacked it and killed the driver. Some passengers were also reported to have secure gun wounds in the attack and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Confirming the report, Managing Director, KSTA, Alhaji Haruna Musa said the hoodlums were passing by when the driver bumped into the marauding bandits

However, contrarily to reports from some quarters that all the passengers inside the coastal bus and several other persons were abducted, Alhaji Musa noted that nobody else was shot nor kidnapped by the bandits.

“The vehicle was heading to Katsina from Jibia to Katsina, at about 11a.m when he ran into the bandits. Immediately the driver saw them, he tried to stop and go back.

“But unfortunately to him, one of the tires of the vehicle was hooked by sands, that was how they shot him to death, and the passengers started running.

“The bandits collected the phones and other things belonging to some of the passengers before leaving the scene.

“The conductor of the vehicle who narrated to us what actually happened said none of the passengers was kidnapped by the bandits and we have not heard any such report of kidnapped person.

“Since then, we have not heard any report that one of the passengers in the car is missing during the attack,” he said.

The Katsina-Jibia road where the hoodlums stage the attack is said to have no fewer than 20 security check points, including those of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the police.