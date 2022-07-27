By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

Thirty residents of Keke community near the Millennium City, Kaduna, were reportedly kidnapped by terrorists in a attack carried out Monday night.

A resident, Malam Haliru Lere, told journalists, yesterday, that the hoodlums stormed the community around 8 30pm when many residents were returning home from their various places of work.

He said: “They came during the heavy rain last night. They went away with many people including women and children.

“This is the 4th time they were attacking our community. We still have some members of our community in their captivity from previous attacks.

“They demanded N30 million, about N20 million was given to them but they refused to release the earlier held captives, demanding 10 motorcycles.

“They have killed three among the earlier captives and dumped their bodies. Now, they have picked more of our community members. They are yet to make any demand.

“They operated for about two hours, going from house to house, picking people. A friend of mine, who earlier ran and hid, heard them telling his family members that the family would have been spared if he had not run away.

“Hearing that and knowing that he has a pregnant wife, he surfaced and presented himself to the terrorists, who whisked all of them away.”

“The soldiers tried this time as they came within 30 minutes. Unfortunately, they first moved to Keke A whereas the terrorists were at the Keke B part of the community.”

Vanguard News