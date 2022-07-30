.

By David Odama, LAFIA

Barely two days after governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State ordered the closure of schools following the wake of insecurity, he has again raised alarm over the inversion of terrorists from Kaduna Zamfara, Niger Kebbi and other states into Nasarawa State.

Sule yesterday convened an emergency security council meeting, with a view to reviewing the security situation in the state following reports that the state has been taken over by terrorists from other parts of the country.

The essence of the emergency security meeting held at Government House house according to the governor was to take proactive measures considering the security situation in the country and particularly within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where over 800 inmates escaped from the Kuje correctional facility recently.

The governor raised the alarm at the expanded security meeting that movements of large suspected fleeing terrorists from Niger, Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna states, were being identified in Rugan Juli and Rugan Madaki in Karu Local Government Area, a surbub of the Federal Capital Territory as well Wamba and Toto local government areas of the state.

The governor who confirmed that security reports received has indicated influx of suspected bandits has not only increase cases of kidnapping within the last two months but has brought increased security tension in the state.

The Governor said based on this development, coupled with the ongoing efforts of his administration, it has become necessary to convene the meeting, with a view to renewing strategies to confront the challenges.

“We believe it’s very necessary to call this meeting in view of some of the security challenges we are beginning to experienced. As a government we decided to be proactive we have to also join in calling for this meeting, so that we can share ideas,” he said.

While shedding more light on why the state government decided to order for the closure of schools, Sule stressed that the decision followed the outcome of an earlier meeting with some security chiefs against the high level of movements of suspected terrorists into the state.

The Governor appreciated the security agencies operating in the state, as well as traditional rulers, for their continued roles, towards addressing security challenges.

Shortly after the meeting, the state commissioner of police, Adesina Soyemi, Lafia Local Government Area Chairman, Hon Aminu Muazu Maifata, the Etsu Karu, HRH Pharmacist Luka Panya Baba and the Chun Mada, HRH Samson Gamu Yare briefed journalists on the outcome of the emergency security meeting.

CP Soyemi said the meeting was convened to appraise the increase in cases of kidnapping in recent times across the state, stating that the council decided at the meeting to increase security agencies patrol and raids, so that all bandits operating in the state are brought to book.

He noted that, the council also urged all the residents of Nasarawa State to work in synergy with the security agencies in order to ensure that the suspected bandits do not take over the state to cause mayhem.

The police commissioner added that the council resolved that, suspected gathering be promptly reported to the security agencies, or the traditional rulers within their areas.

On his part, Chairman, Lafia Local Government Area, Hon Aminu Muazu Maifata, disclosed that, the council reiterated the importance of the local government councils chairmen, to continue to cooperate, collaborate and work in harmony with the traditional institutions and security agents in general, with a view to sustain the level of peaceful coexistence and good level of security in the state.

Hon Maifata, who doubles as the Chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen (ALGON), restated the commitment of the councils to continue to work in this direction so that the security challenges can be tackled head-on.

Also speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Etsu Karu, HRH Pharmacist Luka Panya Baba, said the council reviewed the crucial role played by traditional leaders in the state, towards ensuring that security is adequately sustained.

“We have discussed and traditional leaders have pledged to use all the available arsenals in our various localities, using our local vigilante groups, traditional hunters, to see how we can gather useful information for onward transmission to the various security agencies so that appropriate action will be taken,” the Etsu Karu said.

He highlighted on the decision of the council for the security agencies to collaborate and synergized, with the traditional institutions, towards creating awareness amongst various communities, for the people to be more security conscious and to report any suspicious movement to appropriate authority.

The royal father while commending the efforts of the security agencies, announced that the Governor has made known his intention to distribute operational vehicles to security agencies in the state next week, towards enhancing the fight against crime and criminality.

“This is quite a commendable effort and it is expected of us, that as good citizens, to join hands together and cooperate with the security agencies by divulging intelligence information so as to assist in fighting the menace that has bedeviled this nation,” he stated.

