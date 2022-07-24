As victims appeal to UK, US, France,UN, others to intervene

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A fresh video at the weekend, released by terrorists who kidnapped passengers aboard the ill-fated Abuja -Kaduna train; has elicited sympathy from the public, when the remaining victims were shown crying and wailing due to severe flogging by the terrorists.

An elderly woman amongst the captives was shown crying and pleading to the authorities to come to their immediate rescue, saying they don’t know what they’ve done to deserve such inhuman treatment.

One of the captives who appeared so weak and distressed, spoke in Hausa on behalf of other victims, alleging that the government was insensitive to their plight.

According to him, ” I am one of those involved in the train mishap. That train belonged to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Government has the responsibility to rescue us, but has failed.”

“We called on our relations who were willing to rescue us but the Nigerian government due to being insensitive to our plight did not allow our relations to rescue us .”

“This is why we are calling on the big nations of the world such as England, America, France and the remaining international community, the likes of Saudi Arabia, to intervene in this matter with a view to finding a solution .”

“Truly, these people ( terrorists) , their intention was not for us to even spend one week in captivity. They wanted their demands to be met so that they release us.But Nigeria showed no concern over this matter, showing no care.”

“We are therefore calling on these big nations of the world, France, Saudi Arabia,England and America,the international community, ECOWAS, AU, they should please help and intervene in this matter. “

“They should come and help us so that a solution could be reached that will enable us reunite with our families,” he said.

Amidst wailing and crying from the terribly beaten captives, one of the terrorists said in Hausa that the Nigerian government should be blamed.

The terrorists wielding an AK 47 rifle, who was flanked by his colleagues all armed with some having their faces concealed, said that what was happening was the result of what a bad mother ( Nigeria) had caused her children.

The terrorist said ” you should understand, look properly it’s not our intention to , but it’s the outcome of what the Nigerian government is doing, setting a committee, a tea party in Kaduna to deliberate on how to rescue these people. They are there, enjoying the tea.”

“You should know that there is nothing that the committee can do. They can’t do anything. Are you not relying on guns? Your aircraft and your guns are like spiders web to Allah. We are for Allah, we are doing it for Allah. We are not afraid of anybody.”

“You should know that this is a little that you’ve seen. Know that, if our demands are not met, this place will become an abattoir,” he said.