…Says its struggle won’t be in vain

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim has urged his members to be security conscious and take responsibility for their safety in their daily movements and endeavors.

SSANU President also assured that the current struggle to make public universities conducive which led to the ongoing strike in public universities will not go in vain.

In his Sallah message to SSANU members, Comrade Ibrahim called on the Federal Government to live up to its constitutional role of protecting lives and property and also respect agreement it willingly entered into with the union.

He also called on the Muslim faithful to always reflect in their actions the life of sacrifice as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed.

The message read: “Eid-El-Adha is an occasion that represents sacrifice, obedience, willingness, worship, hope and goodwill as postulated by Prophet Abraham.

“These values are worthy of emulation by all at this critical time and beyond as we are faced with various challenges in the country such as the current strikes particularly by the Unions in the Universities, insecurity, armed robbery, banditry, kidnappings, economic hardship, corruption, fuel scarcity, inflation and worst of all the unwillingness of the Federal Government to keep to agreements and fulfill promises and so on.

“My dear comrades, as we celebrate Id-El Kabir, we must not fail to forget the essence of the occasion which is willingness to sacrifice and keeping hope alive.

“It is no longer news that our dear Union has been on strike for months now and salaries have been stopped by the government.

“I therefore urge you all to remain resolute, steadfast and committed as we continue to make this sacrifice for the greater good of all.

“I wish to call on our dear comrades to keep hope alive as we call on the government to heed to our demands and increase its endeavors in making the country a better place.

“While we expect the leaders of our nation to make concerted efforts in livin,g up to our expectations, we as individuals must take responsibility for our safety and be security conscious in our daily movements and endeavors.

“I am confident and optimistic that our current struggle will not be futile as you have displayed a high spirit/level of commitment, doggedness, sacrifice and cooperation.”

He solicited continuous support from members as they work collectively towards victory.