By Adeleye Adegboyega

Superstar singer and Queen of Afrobeats, Temilade Openiyi “Tems” deserves encomiums for being one of the many artistes placing Afrobeats on the world map. As the genre is gaining palpable international recognition, fame, success, respect, and acknowledgment, she continues to be the leading vibe in the country and all over the world. Surely, “crazy tings are happening” for the “daughter of grace”.

It has been a stellar year for the amazing songstress with great and award-winning feats and achievements to her name; her music has enjoyed raves from all over the world. Credits to the singer and her phenomenal music team, especially her amazing manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi.

Tems is on her way to achieving world dominance as the Queen of Afrobeats is the only Nigerian artiste nominated for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. It’s another big win for the talented superstar.

Tems’ Achievements in 2022

~A feature on the soundtrack of Marvel Studio’s latest production; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

~Tems’ ‘Vibe Out’ ;one of the songs on Former US President, Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist.

~ Only Nigerian artiste nominated for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards- “Best Hip Hop Video” (Wait For U” with Future and Drake).

~Credited as a songwriter on Music legend, Beyonce’s upcoming 2022 album ‘Renaissance’ for track 10 ‘Move’

~First ever female African artiste with four Billboard Hot 100 Entries( Overall 2nd- ever alongside Wizkid).

~First ever entry as a lead artiste on the Billboard Hot 100 made by a female African Artiste(self-produced “Free Mind”).

~ First-ever female African artiste to win the BET Best International Act; also nominated for “Best New Artiste’.

~First ever African artiste(alongside Wizkid) to win a major BET award category- Best Collaboration Award.

~A record of 10 entries on the recently launched Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart including ‘Essence’, ‘Free Mind’, ‘Higher, Found’, ‘Damages’, ‘Replay’, ‘The Key’, ‘Ice T’, Crazy Things’, and ‘Interference’.

~Raymond Weil International Award.- “Best International Act” at the o2 Silver Clef Awards organized by Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Organisation.

The BET and Billboard award-winning music sensation earned an MTV VMAs nomination for “Best Hip Hop Video” following her significant contribution to American superstar singer, Future’s hit/billboard top charting song “Wait For U”.

The single is one of the songs on Future’s 9th solo studio album ‘I Never Liked You’ and it features Drake and also samples vocals from Tems’ ‘Higher’.

‘Wait For U’ debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 thus earning Tems her third Billboard Hot 100 entry; making her only the second Afrobeats act to reach number one on the chart after Wizkid’s “One Dance” with Canadian pop star, Drake.

The singer has been nominated alongside, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and a slew of others.

Tems would have the opportunity to add to her many successful and ground-breaking feats during the award ceremony, which would take place on August 29, 2022.

Here’s the full nomination list for 2022 VMAs:

Tems’ acceptance speech for Best Collaboration Award at the 2022 BET Awards( Wizkid ft Tems &Justin Beiber- “Essence”)

“Thank you, thank you BET, thank you everyone”, I wanna give, I mean

this award is for really Wiz, Africa and I just want to say that great

thing is happening out of Africa and the light is on everyone there and I

just want to..This is dedicated to Africa and Nigeria. Thank you..

~2022, Temilade Openiyi “Tems” @temsbaby

RELATED NEWS