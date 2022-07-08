First Class Entertainment, a multimedia production company founded by ace comedian and first-class compere, TeeA Tunde Adewale is formally unveiling its latest music, comedy and lifestyle event tagged Rhythm and Blues Concert.

The event which is planned to be an annual music and lifestyle concert was created to celebrate classic rhythm and blues sounds from Nigeria to the world.

According to the ace comedian and show producer, the goal is to bring music lovers together, at Eko Hotels and Suites, to enjoy exhilarating music experiences with their favourite Nigerian Superstars.

According to him: “I have always been a huge fan of Nigerian and international R ‘n’ B music and I feel that we should showcase and celebrate our big R ‘n’ B stars too to the world.”

The Rhythm and Blues annual music concert will be a high-octane event with a lot of high-value corporate and private clientele expected. The show is expected to bring together, under a roof, lovers of soulful tunes and serenade them with some of the best rhythm and blues sounds from Nigeria’s top music artists.

“What we are hoping to achieve is just a celebration of authentic Nigerian R ‘n’ B sounds,” said TeeA.

“Almost every music has an R ‘n’ B background or influence and Afrobeats is not an exception. A lot of today’s music has a very strong R ‘n’ Binfluence in it, he added.

TeeA believes Nigeria’s entertainment industry has grown over the years with Nigerian music travelling globally at the moment and it is important to showcase the sounds even to the audience back home.

“The entertainment industry in Nigeria has evolved rapidly over the years with a substantial amount of it now being exported across the globe. It is therefore important to give music fans at home an event to remember annually,” he concluded.

First Class Entertainment was founded in the year 2000 by ace comedian and compere, TeeA. The company is a multimedia production company that produced his debut and Nigeria’s first-ever one-man comedy concert series, TeeA Live and Naked,

He has also produced through his company the award-winning Tymeout with TeeA, alate-night TV show, and the Eko Comedy Festival.

The company which also handles media production services to various corporate and private clientele recently pioneered a monthly event for young professionals every Friday of the month tagged Showtyme Friday’ at Terra Kulture.

More details about the concert headliners will be announced soon across all media platforms.