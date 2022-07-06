By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—One of the leading commercial banks in Abakaliki, has been closed down by the Ebonyi State Government over the bank’s inability to pay its tax.



The bank was carrying out its business transactions earlier in the morning yesterday when the taskforce team from the Ebonyi State Board of Internal Revenue Service stormed the bank and ordered its immediate closure until they comply.



Mr. Okoro Celestine, who is the Head of Integrated Revenue, Ebonyi State Board of Internal Revenue Service explained that the state government decided to seal the bank over its inability to respond to their demand notices to pay their accumulated taxes.



According to him, a court order was sought by the Board, before coming to seal the bank.

He said that several demand notices had been served to them from January 14th to date but they were unable to clear the taxes.



“The reason why we sealed the bank was that they have not been paying their taxes and levies which have accumulated.



“This is not the first time we are coming here; several demand notices have been served to them from January 14th, 2022 till date, and we have a procedure. We don’t just come and seal. A court order has been granted for us to come and seal it.



“First demand notice was given to them; a reminder notice was also given to them but they refused. We don’t have any other option. We are not going to fight them other than to do the needful by getting a court order to seal the bank.



“We feel that it must be sealed today. We are not going to unseal it until they comply. We didn’t just start this journey today, it has been from January till date, which is seven months.”



Vanguard gathered that the amount of money owed as the tax by the bank was not disclosed but a close source from the Board said the bank was owing over a hundred million naira to Ebonyi State Government.



Efforts made to speak with the Branch Manager of the bank proved abortive as he declined to make any comment relating to the closure.