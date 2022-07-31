By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal on Sunday, visited former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in what could be described as a national issues meeting.

The meeting held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence of the former President was however held behind closed doors.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Tambuwal arrived at about 1.30pm with some of his key aides and he went straight into the meeting with the former President.

The duo came out at about 2.40pm and briefly he hinted that the meeting was on national issues.

He later took his launch with his entourage and headed for the mosque inside OOPL to observe salat (prayers) before leaving the complex.

