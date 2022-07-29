Tackling Security Challenges: Army appoints new General Officers

**Reshuffles PSOs, Corps Commanders, Commandants & Brigade Commanders.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Nigerian Army on Friday announced the appointment of new General Officers Commanding its divisions in Kaduna, Enugu, Lagos and Ibadan as well as some new Corps Commanders in a bid to tackle the rising insecurity/violent security threats in the country.

The General Officer,’s Commanding (GOCs) are Major General Umar Tamar Musa, GOC 82 division, Enugu. He was formerly the GOC 81 Division Lagos; Major General Taoreed A Lagbaja is the new GOC 1 division, Kaduna. He was formerly the GOCf 82 Division, Enugu.

Major General OC Ajunwa is the new GOC 81 division, Lagos. He was formerly at the f Nigeria Defence Section Brasilia, Brazil; Major General AS Chinade is the new GOC 2 division, Ibadan. He was formerly the Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Kaduna.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said, “In an effort to reposition the Nigerian Army (NA) for operational efficiency and proficiency, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has approved the posting and appointment of some senior officers of the Nigerian Army to command, instructional and staff appointments across NA formations and units.

“Those affected in the redeployment released on Thursday 28 July 2022, include some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, General Officers Commanding, Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers, amongst others.

“The newly appointed Army Headquarters Principal Staff Officers include, Maj Gen OW Ali, from Headquarters Command Army Records to Army Headquarters Department of Army Administration and appointed Chief of Administration (Army) Maj Gen S Muhammed, from Defence Headquarters to Department of Army Standards and Evaluation and appointed Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation (Army), Major General JA Ataguba from Army Headquarters Department of Army Standards and Evaluation to Defence Headquarters and appointed, Director Peace Keeping Operations.

Others are Major General AA Adesope from Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps to Defence Headquarters and appointed Chief of Defence Accounts and Budget, Major General US Mohammed from Army Headquarters Department of Administration to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointment Senior Research Fellow.

Also affected in the redeployment are Major General PB Fakrogha, from Defence Headquarters Garrison to Defence Space Agency and appointed Director Policy Plans and Research, Major General MO Enendu, from Nigerian Army College of Logistics to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Psychological Warfare.

Major General AE Attu moves from Defence Headquarters Department of Defence Training and Operations to Defence Headquarters Garrison and appointed Commander, Major General BE Onyeuko from Defence Headquarters Directorate of Defence Media Operations to Defence Headquarters Department of Logistics and appointed Director Procurement

The newly appointed Corps Commanders are, Major General AM Alabi, from Nigerian Army Ordnance School to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps and appointed Corps Commander Ordnance, Major General A Mohammed, from Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited and to Headquarters Nigerian Army Electrical Mechanical Engineers and appointed Corps Commander Electrical Mechanical Engineers.

Major General E Akerejola moves from Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Transport and appointed Commander Corps of Supply and Transport, Major General AA Fayemiwo from Nigerian Army Welfare Holdings Limited by Guarantee to Headquarters Finance Corps and appointed Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army).

“Senior officers newly appointed as Commandants of Nigerian Army Training Institutions are Major General PI Eze, from Defence Headquarters Department of Procurement to Nigerian Army Ordinance School and appointed Commandant, Major General AA Adeyinka from Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics to Nigerian Army College of Logistics and appointed Commandant.

Major General PP Malla from Army Headquarters Department of Army Administration to Depot Nigerian Army and appointed Commandant as well as Brigadier General UT Otaru from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport and appointed Acting Commandant.

“The newly appointed Brigade Commanders are, Brigadier General DH Ndahi, from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters 4 Brigade and appointed Commander, Brig Gen FS Etim from Amphibious Training School to Headquarters 6 Brigade and appointed Commander, Brigadier General EA Orakwe from Headquarters 6 Division to Headquarters 19 Brigade and appointed Commander.

“Others are Brigadier General JO Are from Army Headquarters Department of Army Standards and Evaluation to Headquarters 3 Brigade and appointed Commander, amongst others.

“The Chief of Army Staff has directed all the newly appointed senior officers to redouble their effort and commitment to duty in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the nation, as they assume their new appointments.”

