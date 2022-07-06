.

…AFD to organize Investment and Funding Opportunities Workshop for Members

On 23rd June 2022, Stanford Seed Transformation Network Nigeria in partnership with PROPARCO, AFD Group organized an investment and funding opportunity workshop for members in Nigeria.

The event focused on providing business advisory services on securing funds to promote business growth and development.

The workshop was well attended by 45 members of the network and other business professionals within the financial, energy, health and agricultural/food processing sectors of the economy.

The event, which took place at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island, was facilitated by the PROPARCO Team led by Jean Guyonnet-Duperat, Country Director of PROPARCO; Claire Allegre, Investment Officer PROPARCO; and Rafael Amaji, Investment Officer PROPARCO. Other speakers at the event also included Mr Andrew Tarazid-Tarawali, Associate Director-Portfolio, Acumen West Africa; Mrs Ife Fashola, Group CEO, Kadari Capital Limited; and Mr Richard Rotoye, CEO of Creditville Group.

In his comment, the President of Stanford Seed Transformation Network Nigeria, Mr Brian Hammod, stated: “As a Network, we are committed to providing our members with opportunities to secure funds to grow their businesses, network with global business brands, and connect with thought-leaders to garner knowledge necessary to build and sustain their businesses. This partnership with PROPARCO will ensure that members can access venture capital from a world-renowned organization that will strengthen their business capacity and boost their products/services delivery within the country and across Africa”.

In a statement, the Country Director of PROPARCO, Mr Jean Guyonnet-Duperat, commented: “At PROPARCO, we have been working for 45 years to promote sustainable development in economic, social and environmental terms. We participate in the financing and support of companies and financial institutions and have worked with businesses across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. We focus on key economic sectors like finance, agriculture, energy and health, and through our partnership with the Stanford Seed Transformation Network Nigeria, we are hope to provide relevant support to eligible businesses within these strategic sectors of the economy.”

Alongside PROPARCO, Acumen West Africa, Kadari Capital Limited, and Creditville Group, also proferred opportunities for members to secure funding and partnerships they require to further boost their businesses. The network leadership encouraged members to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Network, which will positively impact the growth of their businesses.