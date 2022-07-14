Stanbic IBTC Bank has stated its commitment to providing quality service to its customers with the PlusRewards loyalty scheme.

A loyalty programme that provides exclusive discounts and offers to enable cardholders to purchase items at select merchant stores across Nigeria. Some of the merchant stores include Jed Mega Stores Limited, NCN Happy Home Global Limited, Heroes Garden, Soul Interbiz (AK Collections), Aero Logistics and Travel Limited, Balcony Regency Suites, The View Hotel and Suites, Chard Pharmacy Limited, Hawthorn Suite by Wydnham International Hotel and Suites, The Rodina Hotel and Suites, MedPlus Pharmacy Limited, Waxit Spa, Classy-Chi Devine Cosmetics Nig Limited and others. These merchants offer services that cut across logistics, hospitality, fashion, beauty, wellness and health care. Speaking on the rationale for the programme, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated that the PlusRewards scheme gives all Stanbic IBTC cardholders access to exclusive offers and discounts at participating merchant stores so they can explore, shop and purchase goods