Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare on Friday received Oluwatobiloba Amusan for the first time after she brought glory to Nigeria at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon.

Sunday Dare once again expressed his delight with the achievements of Tobi , reminding her that she has written her name boldly in history.

Dare said “You have made Nigerians happy and the country stands firmly behind you and other athletes too. Thank you for your brilliant performance and for displaying the Nigerian spirit”.

He urged her, alongside other athletes to remain focused on the task at hand in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Team Nigeria will begin its journey to triumph in the Track and Field event of the Commonwealth Games from Monday, 1st of August 2022.

