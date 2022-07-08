.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Some South West All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors and leaders, all close associates of the party’s presidential candidate, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have met in closed doors with Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, over speculated attempt to win Wike over to the ruling.

The meeting at the private residence of the Rivers Governor has as head of delegation, Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in company of his Ondo state counterpart, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN and that of neighboring Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Also seen at the residence of the Rivers Governor were Sen Olaka Nwogu and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, all of who declined comments on the outcome at the end of the meeting.

With the host, Wike also evasive on baring the mission of the visitors and outcome of the meeting, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain in Rivers told Vanguard, “There is nothing hidden under the sun. The have their reasons for not spilling what transpired now, but at the right time, someone would speak if he has to.”

Speculations are rife that the move is all about taking advantage of the fragile state of the PDP at the moment to win Wike over to the ruling APC, against the manner the Rivers governor was betrayed both in the party’s presidential primary an the selection of a running mate.