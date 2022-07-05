The African Democratic Congress, ADC, yesterday, said the South East region has completely collapsed economically.



ADC stated this in a statement signed by the South East ADC National Vice Chairman, Chilos Godsent and Zonal Secretary, Agumadu Frank, issued to newsmen in Owerri, after the ADC South East zonal meeting which they held in Enugu.



They said the decay in infrastructure and economic challenges was caused by the leadership ineptitude of the ruling class.



According to ADC, “It’s no longer news to everyone of us that has gathered here today that governance in the five states in South East is in a state of comatose and complete collapse.



“The five states in the South East zone cannot boast of any infrastructural development, neither can they boast of economic prosperity. Since the 1999 democratic experiments, governance in the five states of the South East has been dominated by political mediocrity characterized by leadership ineptitude and treacherous tendencies.



“The stock in trade of these political mediocre and rascals is to shamelessly loot the treasury of the state entrusted to them to a near state of bankruptcy. Thus, the aforementioned ruling class has consciously enforced the regime of poverty and impunity on the masses of the South East who have for many years now, been politically inactive.



“This leadership ineptitude and sheer corruption by the South East ruling class has drastically increased the militant agitation for self-determination by the youths of the zone which has driven the region into a hopeless state of insecurity, wanton killings, etc.



“The African Democratic Congress, ADC, South East zone, hereby condemns in its totality, the increasing state of insecurity and militarization in the region, characterized by banditry, kidnapping, ritual killings and other forms of criminalities currently ravaging the South East region because of the collapse of governance and leadership.



“This has no doubt set the region backwards in terms of investments and economic growth and development indices.”