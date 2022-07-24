.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike says he would soon vent his feelings and perspective on recent happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, since the last presidential primary of the party.

Wike in a statement by his Media Aide, Kelvin Ebiri, said it has become pertinent that he reveals to Nigerians all that has transpired with the “emergence of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the presidential candidate of the party.

“On Atiku, I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times.”