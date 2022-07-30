By Jide Ajani, General Editor, & Kingsley Omonobi

Facts emerged yesterday of how Nigeria’s military repelled the planned invasion of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, by terrorists.

In the foiled invasion, many of the attackers suffered fatalities. Unfortunately, one soldier was killed, while two others were injured.

Sources privy to the exchange informed Saturday Vanguard that the gunfight that ensued was like a war movie.

Read Also: Terrorists killed one soldier, injured 2 in Zuma Rock attack

The invasion, which, according to sources, was to be a hit-and-run, was planned with a view to setting a decoy, while attacking targets within the capital city and retreat.

However, acting on intelligence, the military was on full alert.

Unconfirmed reports said in some military barracks in Abuja, the bugle was blown, signifying the urgency for full military readiness.

In fact, deployment and reinforcements were sent to strategic targets within the capital city Thursday night.

Military sources confirmed that the alertness and readiness of the military saved what would have been a very serious security breach within the capital city.

The planned invasion is coming in the same week when the terrorists holding hostages from the Abuja/Kaduna train attack of March, 2022, threatened to abduct President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The main theatre of Thursday’s gunfight was a checkpoint at Zuma Rock.

The area is the boundary between Niger State and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The terrorists were said to have come on motorcycles, while others came in a Hilux van.

Troops of 102 battalion of the Presidential Guard’s Brigade, who are responsible for manning the check-point, were said to have put on a gallant response during the gun-fight leading to some of the terrorists sustaining gunshot wounds and fatalities, which also made them retreat and flee.

A reinforcement team was dispatched to the scene of the surprise attack on Thursday night with artillary weapons which further boosted troop’s response against the terrorists.

Those who heard gunshots and escaped being trapped in the gunfight were said to have made frantic calls to friends and office colleagues to stay indoors.

A source said authorities of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army have further deployed a reinforcement team from headquarters to beef up security within 102 Battalion barracks and FCT environs as the military is now taking the threat’s of terrorist’s attack more seriously.

Vanguard News

RELATED NEWS