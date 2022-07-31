Marcellina’s Place, GRA, Ikeja was filled to capacity on Sunday as hundreds of fans joined Nigerian inspirational singer and songwriter, Sola Allyson for the thanksgiving concert to celebrate her 10th Album, ‘Ìmísí’.

Speaking on her evolution, Sola Allyson who has a total of ten albums in twenty years to her credit, said: “My 10th album is not really different from what I have been doing before.

There is a particular way I write my songs – with a theme of hope, encouragement, worship, love and all of that. It is just that things are getting better technically but the spirit is the spirit always.”

The excited Allyson also expressed gratitude to God for her journey in the Nigerian gospel industry since her breakout album, ‘Eji Owuro’ which brought her to limelight.

“What keeps me inspired is purpose. I play, but I don’t trifle away my time. I am very intentional about the things that I do and I am conscious that inspiration can come to me at any point and I am always ready to receive it.”

She described her latest project, an 8-track album, ‘Imisi’ which was released in July 7th, 2022 as a “help” and “an investment into the well being of your spirit”.

