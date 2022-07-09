Nigerian music artiste and songwriter, Osahon Nosakhare Daniel popularly known as Deeosa has said the world has fully recognized how great the Afrobeats genre is as a result of Nigerian artists’ contributions.

According to the mental care individual coach, the fast-growing sound which originated from Africa and was championed by Nigerian artistes has put the country on the world map.

In his words, “Afrobeats is life, and it is not new, it has been before other genres of music, it was just not recognized, but now it is everywhere and the western world appreciates it even more now.”

The graduate of the University of Benin further spoke about the future of Afrobeats and how it has increased the number of new talent in the music industry.

“I think the future has revealed itself and the industry is already worldwide like the citizens. Nigeria music is already there and it will keep setting new records with new talented acts.

“This is a proud moment for us,” he added.